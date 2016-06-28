June 28 Moody's :
* Moody's changes outlook on 12 UK banks and building
societies following UK vote to leave the EU; ratings of 16 UK
banks, building societies affirmed
* Banks'profitability will be pressured in aftermath of EU
referendum from modest increase in wholesale funding costs
* Expects reduced credit demand to result in lower business
volumes for UK banks
* Moody's on Barclays: revised the outlook on the long-term
debt and deposit ratings to negative from stable and affirmed
all of the ratings
* Moody's on TSB Bank - Changed outlook on issuer and
deposit ratings to negative from stable and affirmed the BCA and
all the ratings of TSB Bank Plc
* Rating reflect expectations that 23 June vote in favour of
UK leaving EU will reduce profitability of the 12 UK banks and
building societies
* Some banks with higher issuance requirements may see delay
in executing funding plans,higher costs in redeeming,replacing
existing liabilities
* Moody's on Lloyds Bank-changed outlook on senior unsecured
and deposit ratings to stable from positive;affirmed all ratings
of and its related entities
* Moody's-HSBC Holdings Plc's ratings outlook remains
negative; affirmed Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc's A3 long-term
deposit,senior unsecured debt ratings
* Moody's on UK Banks - believes potential impact of
referendum result on the institutions is outweighed by more
firm-specific credit considerations
Source text - bit.ly/2915lA7
