* KemPharm's prodrug of hydromorphone, kp511, demonstrates comparable oral pharmacokinetics to hydromorphone in phase 1 trial

* Plans to seek approval of KP511/ER under section 505(b)(2) of federal food, drug and cosmetic act with anticipated NDA submission in 2018

* In trial, KP511 demonstrated similar safety profile as dilaudid and was well-tolerated