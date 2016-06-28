BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance says it is not in reciept of request for share sale
Feb 2 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
June 28 Moody's on Uk Life Insurers-
* Changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU
* Actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU and recent change in outlook of UK's AA1 government bond rating to negative from stable
* Change in outlook for selected UK life insurers reflects view following "leave" vote, resultant prolonged period of uncertainty for uk will cause financial market volatility
* Affirmed ratings,changed outlooks to negative for legal & general group, Prudential UK, Standard Life, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society
* Expects the operational impact to be manageable for most rated insurers
* Outlook reflects elevated downside risks to UK's growth prospects given that insurers' revenues,profits largely correlate to economic growth
* Believes that the most affected groups are UK domestic life insurers
* Following leave vote, expect heightened uncertainty, diminished confidence and lower spending to result in weaker economic growth in the UK
Source text: [bit.ly/291NSsc] )
Feb 2 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* France considering faster licence approval for banks - source
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.