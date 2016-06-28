UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 Borregaard asa
* Says Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (ryam) have concluded a market, technical and engineering analysis regarding a new lignin operation at ryam's fernandina beach site in florida
* final review of investment by companies' boards of directors is anticipated during second half of 2016
* cost of construction of lignin plant is expected to be usd 135 million over two phases of project
* phase one, which will have a lignin capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes dry substance, is estimated to cost usd 110 million
* an estimated incremental usd 25 million will be required in phase two to increase total capacity to 150,000 metric tonnes dry substance
* lignotech florida intends to access debt markets to fund a portion of capital requirements
* new company, lignotech florida llc, is to be owned 55% by borregaard and 45% by ryam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.