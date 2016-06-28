June 28 Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Settlement agreement with United States of America, to resolve investigation by DOJ, qui tam complaint filed by Travis Thams

* Under the settlement agreement, the company will pay $8 million - SEC filing

* Will also be required to pay Thams' reasonable expenses, costs and attorney's fees, which amount has not yet been determined