Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
June 28 Arch Coal Inc :
* Further amendment to DIP credit agreement extending bankruptcy court approval deadline of disclosure statement from June 23 to July 7 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29dakAk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.