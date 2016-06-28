Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
June 28 Nike Inc :
* Looking ahead to Q1 will continue to clear excess inventory through factory stores and select third party value channels - conf call
* North America's gross margin to contract in Q1, to return to gross margin expansion over course of fiscal year 2017 - conf call
* Sees outlook for fiscal year 17 largely in line with prior guidance - conf call
* For fiscal year 17 expect reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.