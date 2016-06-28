Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
June 28 Crane Co
* Crane co issues statement on decision by New York State Court of Appeals in Dummitt and Suttner asbestos cases
* "never manufactured asbestos-containing products, and it believes that all of its products were safe when used as intended"
* Will continue to "vigorously" defend itself against asbestos cases
* Crane Co Says "never manufactured asbestos containing products, and it believes that all of its products were safe when used as intended"
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.