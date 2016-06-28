June 28 Crane Co

* Crane co issues statement on decision by New York State Court of Appeals in Dummitt and Suttner asbestos cases

* "never manufactured asbestos-containing products, and it believes that all of its products were safe when used as intended"

* Will continue to "vigorously" defend itself against asbestos cases

* Crane Co Says "never manufactured asbestos containing products, and it believes that all of its products were safe when used as intended"