Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
June 28 Noodles & Co
* Provides notice of data security incident
* Credit and debit cards used at affected locations are no longer at risk from malware involved in this incident
* Data security incident may have compromised security of payment information of some guests who used debit or credit cards
* Working to implement additional procedures to further secure guests' debit and credit card information, including removing malware
* Working with united states secret service to investigate this incident
* Data security incident involved payment information of some guests at certain co's locations between jan 31, 2016 and june 2, 2016
* Guests can safely use their credit and debit cards at noodles & company locations
* On may 17, 2016, noodles & company began investigating unusual activity its credit card processor reported to company
* Noodles & company immediately began working with third-party forensic experts to investigate reports
* Been working with third-party forensic investigators to determine how security compromise occurred and what information was affected
* Notice has not been delayed by law enforcement
* On june 2, discovered suspicious activity on computer systems indicating potential compromise of debit, credit card data used at some locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.