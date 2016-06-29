June 29 Skanska Ab says:

* Builds Orkla's new headquarter in Oslo, Norway

* Order worth NOK 530 million, about SEK 520 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Norway for the second quarter 2016.

* The project consists of an office building with 19,500 square meters of usable floor area, 1,600 square meters of apartments and a parking garage.

* Construction will start in October 2016. The office part of the project will be completed at the latest in October 2018, while the apartments will be ready for occupancy in December 2018.