BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Skanska Ab says:
* Builds Orkla's new headquarter in Oslo, Norway
* Order worth NOK 530 million, about SEK 520 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Norway for the second quarter 2016.
* The project consists of an office building with 19,500 square meters of usable floor area, 1,600 square meters of apartments and a parking garage.
* Construction will start in October 2016. The office part of the project will be completed at the latest in October 2018, while the apartments will be ready for occupancy in December 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: