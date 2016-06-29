June 29 Homeserve Plc :

* Trading statement

* Have signed five new affinity partnerships, adding a total of 0.8 mln households.

* Expect acquisition of utility service partners (USP) to complete following normal course regulatory approvals.

* In long term we would anticipate having access to around 80 mln households in U.S. via affinity relationships and a net income per customer in order of $100.

* Maintain our long term expectation of achieving a 20 pct margin in our U.S. business, which would be achievable today if we scaled back investment in growth.

* Confirms that it continues to trade in line with guidance provided in its preliminary results announcement on May 24 2016.