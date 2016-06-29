June 29 Novozymes A/S :

* Novozymes and DONG Energy enter into agreement on biological waste sorting

* Novozymes will deliver enzymes for coming renescience plant in Northwich in North West of England

* Enzyme supply agreement is a long-term non-exclusive agreement

* Novozymes and DONG Energy have also agreed to further develop enzymes for technology together