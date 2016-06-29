CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 29 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Signs agreement on research cooperation with Centrum för hematologi och regenerativ medicin (HERM) at Karolinska Institutet
* Research cooperation to focus on blood cancer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED $19 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM A TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $27.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZTBpO)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.