UPDATE 1-JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
June 29 Moody's on Singapore:
* Singapore's growth likely to remain subdued due to slowdown in external demand and linkages with China
* Singapore's growth is expected to be significantly slower than it was between 2000 and 2010
* While government debt levels are modest, debt in the corporate sector has risen, and could present risks for the banking system
* Singapore's GDP growth for calendar 2016 should average 1.6%, after expanding by 2.0% in 2015
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company