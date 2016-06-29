June 29 Moody's on Singapore:

* Singapore's growth likely to remain subdued due to slowdown in external demand and linkages with China

* Singapore's growth is expected to be significantly slower than it was between 2000 and 2010

* While government debt levels are modest, debt in the corporate sector has risen, and could present risks for the banking system

* Singapore's GDP growth for calendar 2016 should average 1.6%, after expanding by 2.0% in 2015

