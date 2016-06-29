Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 BT Group Plc
* BT revises financials for internal reorganisation
* Combines EE's business division, parts of BT Global Services' UK corporate and public sector operations with BT business, to form business and public sector
* Taken steps to simplify internal trading model, including moving to a cost-recovery model for certain intra-group revenues
* Restated FY 2015/2016 revenue 18.91 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)