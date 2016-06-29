UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Sportech Plc :
* Update on VAT claim.
* Balance of approximately 4 mln stg will be paid to Sportech in event of a successful final determination.
* Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs has paid Sportech 93 mln stg in relation to VAT repayment claim on "Spot Ball" game.
* Awaiting a decision from Supreme Court as to whether HMRC has been granted right to appeal to Supreme Court against court of appeal's unanimous decision in favour of Sportech. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources