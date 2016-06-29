BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Fitch:
* Uk will see large investment shock post Brexit
* Expect investment to fall by 5% in 2017 and by 2018 for it to be 15% lower than previously expected
* Bank of England is likely to lower interest rates to 25 bps later this year
* Uncertainty to prompt firms to delay investment, hiring decisions; elevated financial market volatility will further damage business confidence
* UK GDP growth is expected to fall to around 1% in both 2017 and 2018
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: