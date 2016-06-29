June 29 Fitch:

* Uk will see large investment shock post Brexit

* Expect investment to fall by 5% in 2017 and by 2018 for it to be 15% lower than previously expected

* Bank of England is likely to lower interest rates to 25 bps later this year

* Uncertainty to prompt firms to delay investment, hiring decisions; elevated financial market volatility will further damage business confidence

* UK GDP growth is expected to fall to around 1% in both 2017 and 2018

