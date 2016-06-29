June 29 Fitch

* Fitch: Brexit Vote Pushes Negative-Yielding debt to $11.7 TRN

* Fitch on Brexit - Worries over global growth outlook, further fueled by brexit, continued to support demand for higher-quality sovereign paper in June

* Fitch on Brexit - Increasing amount of long-term negative-yielding debt underscores challenges faced by large bond investors

* Fitch on Brexit - Brexit concerns drove more long-dated bond yields negative, with particularly big shifts in German, French & Japanese yield curves during June Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)