June 29 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Swiss unit AZ Swiss & Partners (AZ Swiss) signs binding sale and purchase agreement to buy business as going concern of Sogenel Capital Holding SA (Sogenel)

* The acquisition includes assets under management, clients, contracts, and agreements, which will form a new AZ Swiss division to be headed by Sogenel's current CEO