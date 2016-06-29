BRIEF-Fiducial Real Estate FY net income group share rises to 24.0 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago
June 29 Privanet Group Oyj :
* To issue 3 million euro ($3.32 million) bonds
* Loan maturity is three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago
* FY 2016 consolidated net profit of 191.3 million lira ($50.52 million) versus 145.9 million lira year ago
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, set up by some of France's biggest media investors to challenge giants like Netflix, is set to become the country's second biggest pay TV player through a proposed purchase of French TV and content specialist Groupe AB.