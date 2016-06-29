BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 National Interstate Corp
* National Interstate Corp says special committee of its board of directors has unanimously rejected verbal proposal from Great American Insurance Company
* Special committee intends to continue to consider options available to co, including maintaining company as a public company
* Special committee determined that revised offer is "inadequate and is not in best interest of minority shareholders of company"
* Special committee intends to continue negotiating with great american insurance company to seek further improvements to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc