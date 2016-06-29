BRIEF-NORDSON CORPORATION ACQUIRES PLAS-PAK INDUSTRIES
* TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Ic Potash Corp
* IC Potash announces results of 2016 annual shareholders' meeting and management changes
* Has appointed Kevin Strong as chief financial officer
* Kevin strong replaces Ken Kramer
* John Stubbs replaces George Poling as chairman of board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for sale of up to 10.0 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund, LLC - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kXj1Sw] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 1 Native Americans and activists protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project expressed alarm on Wednesday after federal lawmakers from North Dakota said the final permit had been granted for the project, a statement later contradicted by the Army, which issues such permits.