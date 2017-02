June 29 AGCO Corp -

* AGCO extends its grain storage and seed handling business with acquisition of cimbria

* AGCO Corp says has agreed to acquire Cimbria Holdings Ltd. for approximately $340 million from silverfleet capital

* AGCO Corp says deal is expected to close in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)