CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 29 C-RAD AB :
* Receives order for five Catalyst systems
* Order has total value of about 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($505,650.35)
* Five Catalyst systems to be installed at different hospitals in Egypt
* Delivery and installation of systems is expected to occur in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5039 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED $19 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM A TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $27.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZTBpO)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.