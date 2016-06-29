June 29 C-RAD AB :

* Receives order for five Catalyst systems

* Order has total value of about 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($505,650.35)

* Five Catalyst systems to be installed at different hospitals in Egypt

* Delivery and installation of systems is expected to occur in Q2 2017