BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
June 29 Modern Times Group Mtg Ab says
* Signs new multi-year agreement for the broader distribution of MTG's TV channels on Telenor's networks across the Nordic region.
* The extended and expanded agreement covers the distribution of MTG's free-TV channels on Telenor's cable, satellite and IPTV networks in Sweden and Norway, and satellite platform in Denmark. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.