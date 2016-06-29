June 29 Modern Times Group Mtg Ab says

* Signs new multi-year agreement for the broader distribution of MTG's TV channels on Telenor's networks across the Nordic region.

* The extended and expanded agreement covers the distribution of MTG's free-TV channels on Telenor's cable, satellite and IPTV networks in Sweden and Norway, and satellite platform in Denmark. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)