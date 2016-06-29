BRIEF-Hologic reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.30
* Qtrly revenue of $734.4 million increased 5.6%, or 6.3% in constant currency terms
June 29 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Signs contract to install proton therapy center in China
* Contract worth more than 80 million euros ($88.5 million) and includes a long term service contract
* IBA will equip the new center with five treatment rooms, four isocentric-gantry treatment rooms and a fixed-beam treatment room
* Qingdao Zhong Jia Lian He Healthcare Management Company Ltd expects to be treating patients at the center by the end of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2976wkG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co and Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009
* Files for sale of up to 10.0 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund, LLC - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kXj1Sw] Further company coverage: