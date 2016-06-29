June 29 Autoliv Inc :

* Says cooperating with Toyota in their voluntary recall of approximately 1.4 million vehicles of Toyota Prius and Lexus CT 200h

* Says too early to determine final cost to Autoliv, confirms currently estimates it at lower end of a range of 10 to 40 million USD

* Autoliv shares are down 5.3 pct at 1046 GMT