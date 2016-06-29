June 29 Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Says, on June 28, 2016, Ansonia Holdings provided second tranche under loan agreement of about $25 million - SEC filing

* Says quantum has used the proceeds of the second tranche to make a back-to-back loan to Qoros automotive

* Qoros automotive co is continuing to seek additional financing for its operations