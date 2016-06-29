June 29 Evolution Petroleum Corp

* Evolution Petroleum announces settlement of Denbury litigation

* Evolution Petroleum Corp says pursuant to settlement agreement, evolution will receive a cash payment of $27.5 million on or prior to June 30, 2016

* Entered into a settlement agreement regarding its litigation with Denbury Onshore, Llc, a subsidiary of Denbury Resources

* Parties also reached agreements on other contractual issues related to co's proportionate ownership of co 2 recycle facility

* In addition, evolution will convey to Denbury approximately 0.2% of its overriding royalty interest effective as of july 1, 2016

* Substantial majority of cash settlement proceeds expected to be offset by existing net operating loss

* Settlement further provides evolution access to certain geological, geophysical and technical information regarding delhi field