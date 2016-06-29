UPDATE 1-JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
June 29 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals initiates pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial
* Says pivotal Phase 3 Sierra trial is a multi-center, randomized, controlled study that will enroll 150 patients
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million