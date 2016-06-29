BRIEF-Arctic Cat reports Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 mln
* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share
June 29 Lmi Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace to close Wichita sheet-metal fabrication operation
* Says remaining work will transfer to LMI Mexicali location to further integrate operations
* Says equipment and work packages will be transferred in phases between now and end of september
* Says "recognize impact this will have on 36 employees and temporary workers at Wichita-Esthner"
* Says affected employees will receive job-placement assistance
* Plant's core work statement impacted by significant decline on legacy large commercial widebody and business, regional jet platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.