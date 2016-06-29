June 29 Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires new Luleå office building

* Sellers are Vasallen and Lantmännen Fastigheter

* Underlying property value amounts to about 290 million Swedish crowns

* Change of possession will take place in January 2017

* Says yearly rental value is estimated to about 19 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)