BRIEF-Arctic Cat reports Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 mln
* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share
June 29 Biostage Inc
* Biostage files for FDA orphan drug designation for cellspan esophageal implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.