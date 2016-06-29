June 29 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Announced that it is adding Chorizo, a spicy chicken and pork sausage, as a new menu item in select cities beginning today

* Will introduce Chorizo in some restaurants in Columbus, New York City, Sacramento, San Diego, Denver and Washington, DC area

* Company expects to expand Chorizo to all of its U.S. restaurants this fall