BRIEF-Amdocs Ltd reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings of $0.90/shr
* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955 million
June 29 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Announced that it is adding Chorizo, a spicy chicken and pork sausage, as a new menu item in select cities beginning today
* Will introduce Chorizo in some restaurants in Columbus, New York City, Sacramento, San Diego, Denver and Washington, DC area
* Company expects to expand Chorizo to all of its U.S. restaurants this fall
* Weatherford and Nabors form alliance for integrated drilling solutions
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Bacon lovers beware: U.S. prices for the greasy salty meat are set to jump in the coming months due to dwindling supplies.