BRIEF-Amdocs Ltd reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings of $0.90/shr
* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955 million
June 29 (Reuters) -
* South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund said has interest in buying Chevron's stake in a Cape Town oil refinery- Bloomberg, citing statement Source text : (bloom.bg/29cdsPy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Weatherford and Nabors form alliance for integrated drilling solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Bacon lovers beware: U.S. prices for the greasy salty meat are set to jump in the coming months due to dwindling supplies.