* Freddie Mac Says $199 Mln Pilot Structured Sale Of Seasoned Loans It Currently Guarantees And Holds In Its Mortgage-Related investments portfolio

* Transaction expands fully guaranteed re-performing loan securitization program, non-performing loan sales program

* Freddie Mac says loans are currently serviced by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A