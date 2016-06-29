BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
June 29 Joy Global Inc:
* Joy Global Inc says received subpoena from division of enforcement of U.S. SEC in Q4 of 2014
* On June 28, staff notified co that it concluded its investigation and that it does not intend to recommend enforcement action by commission
* Joy global inc says subpoena concerned co's 2012 acquisition of International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd and related accounting matters Source text (1.usa.gov/290xpmQ) Further company coverage:
* Randsburg International Gold -Prophecy will acquire Randsburg's 20% title interest in patented claims that comprise Titan Property in Ontario, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.