June 29 Joy Global Inc:

* Joy Global Inc says received subpoena from division of enforcement of U.S. SEC in Q4 of 2014

* On June 28, staff notified co that it concluded its investigation and that it does not intend to recommend enforcement action by commission

* Joy global inc says subpoena concerned co's 2012 acquisition of International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd and related accounting matters