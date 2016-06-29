UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 St Dupont SA :
* FY operating loss 0.6 million euro versus loss of 0.9 million euro ($998,460) year ago
* FY net loss group share of 2.4 million euro versus loss of 2.5 million euro year ago
* Sales on 2 first months of the year are behing last year figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources