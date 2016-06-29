June 29 (Reuters) -

* Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei

* Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei

* Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/292UEx3) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )