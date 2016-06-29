BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei
* Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei
* Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/292UEx3) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* Randsburg International Gold -Prophecy will acquire Randsburg's 20% title interest in patented claims that comprise Titan Property in Ontario, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.