BRIEF-Arctic Cat reports Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 mln
* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share
June 29 Alphabet Inc
* Alphabet Inc says on June 24, 2016, board of directors appointed Roger Ferguson to serve as a member of board and audit committee of board
* In connection with appointment, Ferguson will be granted initial equity award of $1 million in form of company's restricted stock units
* Following Ferguson's appointment to audit committee, L. John Doerr resigned from audit committee
* Following Ferguson's appointment to audit committee, L. John Doerr resigned from audit committee of board

* Doerr was appointed to serve as a member of leadership development and compensation committee of board
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.