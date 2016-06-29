BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
June 29 NPC International
* NPC International Inc announces agreement to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's Co
* NPC International says to acquire 35 Wendy's restaurants for $29.2 million
* NPC International says also agreed to acquire four restaurants recently constructed by Wendy's for a cost of $7.4 million
* NPC International says it plans to remodel certain acquired and existing restaurants in Wendy's new image activation format
* NPC International says restaurants will be owned and operated by co's unit NPC Quality Burgers Inc
* says units to be acquired are located in Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.