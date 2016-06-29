BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Tatneft :
* Says acquired 6.7 billion shares under additional share issue of Bank Zenit and increased its stake in the bank to 48.88 percent
* By end of November it will carry out mandatory offer procedure and the stake can exceed 50 percent
* "Tatneft as a shareholder intends to pursue an active policy in respect of the bank's business development and strengthening of Zenit banking group position in the Russian financial market" Source text - bit.ly/29071t0
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: