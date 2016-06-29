June 29 Motoricus SA :

* Signs partnership agreement with Pirelli Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Under agreement to increase to 40 from 8 its network of franchise services under Motoricus.com brand until May 31, 2021

* To become partner of Driver Polska sp. z o. o., unit of Pirelli Polska