UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Motoricus SA :
* Signs partnership agreement with Pirelli Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Under agreement to increase to 40 from 8 its network of franchise services under Motoricus.com brand until May 31, 2021
* To become partner of Driver Polska sp. z o. o., unit of Pirelli Polska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources