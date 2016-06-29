June 29 1347 Capital

* 1347 Capital Corp says it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its special meeting in lieu of annual meeting of stockholders

* Co is extending deadline for its stockholders to exercise their conversion rights in connection with vote to approve business combination to July 12, 2016