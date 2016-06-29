BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
June 29 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* On June 28, co's unit entered into a third amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014 - SEC filing
* Amendments to credit agreement include extension of the 5 year maturity date from September 26, 2020 to June 28, 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/29b6lVV) Further company coverage:
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* Randsburg International Gold -Prophecy will acquire Randsburg's 20% title interest in patented claims that comprise Titan Property in Ontario, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.