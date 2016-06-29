June 29 Seagate Technology Plc

* Announced restructuring plan to reduce co's global headcount by approximately 1,600 employees or 3% of its global headcount

* Company expects restructuring plan to essentially be completed by the end of the September 2016 quarter

* On June 27, seagate technology plc committed to restructuring 'plan as part of co's previously announced efforts to reduce its cost structure

* Savings generated from the restructuring activities will represent approximately $100 million in savings on an annual run rate basis

* Restructuring is expected to result in total pretax charges of $62 million recorded primarily in fiscal fourth quarter of 2016

* Charges to consist primarily of employee termination costs generating cash outlays in september 2016 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)