June 29 Huntington Bancshares Inc :

* Huntington Bancshares receives no objection from the federal reserve for proposed capital actions, including an increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share in the 2016 fourth quarter

* Says a 14% increase in quarterly dividend per common share to $0.08

* Huntington's capital plan also included issuance of capital in connection with pending acquisition of Firstmerit Corporation

* Continues previously announced suspension of company's share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)