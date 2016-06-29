BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Fifth Third Bancorp
* Fifth Third announces 2016 CCAR capital plan
* No objection from Federal Reserve to company's capital plan
* Says increase in quarterly common stock dividend to $0.14 in Q4 2016
* Repurchase of common shares in an amount up to $660 million
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities