June 29 Fifth Third Bancorp

* Fifth Third announces 2016 CCAR capital plan

* No objection from Federal Reserve to company's capital plan

* Says increase in quarterly common stock dividend to $0.14 in Q4 2016

* Repurchase of common shares in an amount up to $660 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)