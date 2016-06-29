BRIEF-Emerald Health announces $10 million bought deal
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate facility expansion
June 29 Care.Com Inc
* Says Google Capital has made a $46.35 million investment in company
* Has issued newly authorized series of convertible preferred stock to Google Capital, at initial conversion price of $10.50 per share
* Repurchased 3.7 million shares of its common stock from Matrix Partners at a price of $8.25 per share
* Care.com also announced that it repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock from matrix partners at price of $8.25 per share
* Funded $30.5 million share repurchase with a portion of proceeds from $46.35 million investment by google capital
* Investment in company makes Google Capital largest shareholder in care.com.
* Laela Sturdy, a partner at Google Capital, will join Care.com's board of directors
* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $8.7 million increasing by $3.7 million
* MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP announces launch of exchange offers for its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 4.500% senior notes due 2026