BRIEF-Tredegar Corp reports agreement to acquire Futura Industries
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
June 29 Bonnell Aluminium
* Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan, Georgia plant
* At approximately 9:15 a.m. On Wednesday, June 29, there was an explosion in casting area at Bonnell Aluminum plant in Newnan, Georgia
* Bonnell has made determination that casting area will remain shut down until investigation is complete
* Bonnell Aluminum says a total of five people were injured in accident
* Rest of facility, which was not impacted by accident, will resume operations starting Thursday morning
* Tredegar Corp says explosion took place in a casting area that is separated from rest of manufacturing plant Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S